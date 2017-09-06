13News Now Hurricane Guide

A list of some of the things that can help people be prepared for hurricane season.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With the development of powerful storms such as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma this year, now is a good time to make sure you're prepared for any possible tropical system, and have a plan in place to keep you and your family safe.

Here are some links and guides to help you plan ahead.

Hurricane Plan Checklist

Know your area:

Check evacuation maps for your county and know what zone you are in.

Know where a shelter or other safe places are located in case you need to leave your home.

Know your supplies:

Be sure to have plenty of water

You should have a gallon of water per family member per day

Stock up on non-perishable foods

Important supplies to have during hurricane season:

Flashlight with extra batteries

Battery operated radio

Fire extinguisher

Have a communication plan:

Have plan set up for you and your family.

Complete a contact card for all family members with names, numbers and email addresses.

Prepare a first aid kit filled with:

Bandages, antiseptic wipes, instant ice pack, adhesive tape and scissors

Virginia's New Evacuation Zones

Virginia has a new plan for dealing with hurricane evacuations that uses a zoned approach to prioritize getting the most vulnerable residents away from major flooding and reducing unnecessary travel.

It's the most significant change in decades to the state's evacuation system, which computer simulations showed was unrealistic.

Jim Redick, Norfolk's Emergency Preparedness and Response director, says the new plan should help prevent over-evacuation.

"If we don't over-evacuate the area, then we'll just get those who really need to go out of the area. But it's still gonna be a cantankerous issue when you have this much population, and this little infrastructure. It's going to be a challenge," said Redick.

The new plan breaks down coastal Virginia into four zones designated A through D. In the event of a hurricane, residents in certain zones may be directed to evacuate, while others could be asked to shelter in place. The state says the plan will reduce traffic, promote highway safety and lessen overcrowding at storm shelters.

Residents can visit a website, call 2-1-1 or contact their local emergency managers to find out their zone.

Preparing for a hurricane can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be difficult.

Here are some hurricane hacks you might've never thought of–using items you've likely got at home–to help make sure you're prepared.

-Turn your washing machine into a cooler: Fill it up with ice and close the lid to keep items cool. And don't worry about what to do when the ice begins to melt, the machine is designed to drain water.

-Your dishwasher can be a waterproof safe: It's sealed to keep water in, so it should do just fine keeping it out too. Just make sure all your dishes are taken out before loading up important documents or belongings.

-Water bottles and flashlights make great lanterns: Instead of purchasing an expensive lantern, try taping a flashlight to the bottom of a water bottle to illuminate a room. For a bigger glow, try a larger water jug with a head light strapped onto it.

-Aluminum dish pans can keep your furniture out of water: It might do much in major flooding, but if water begins to pool on your floor, placing those disposable aluminum cooking pans around the furniture legs can help minimize water damage.

Some other tips to keep in mind:

-Plastic bins and bags are your best friend: They are water tight and can store a variety of items you either want to keep safe or cool.

-Make extra ice ahead of time: Freeze it in bags, freeze it in bottles, use it when the power goes out, you'll likely need it.

-Fill up the tub with water: You might not need it for drinking, but it will come in handy if you're looking for water for cleaning, boiling or flushing!

-Take pictures before the storm: It'll be a big help for insurance purposes, in case you have to make a claim because of damage. All you need is your cell phone. The best thing to do is to walk through each room slowly, narrating what the camera is looking at and take a visual inventory of things covered by your insurance policy. Make sure to send that video to someone or upload it to the cloud, so you have it when you need it.

Divided into five categories, the scale designates each hurricane based on its sustained wind speed and estimates what kind of property damage could occur.

Storm Explainers

Next, if you're trying to make sense of some of the terminology for tropical weather:

We hear a lot about storm surge when we talk about hurricanes, but what exactly is it? ABC's chief meteorologist Ginger Zee explains.

