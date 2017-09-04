WVEC
Florida under state of emergency ahead of Irma

First Coast News , WTLV 8:11 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTLV) - Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties on Monday in response to Hurricane Irma. 

Irma strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane late Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," Scott said.

At this time, Irma's track is not 100 percent certain, though it is expected to impact South Florida. Models show the possibility that it may move north up on Florida, but forecasters say it's still too early to tell.

"In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared," Scott said.

Scott encourages the public to start preparing for Irma.

