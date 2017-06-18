Hurricane center says storm 'likely' to develop in Gulf soon

There are two tropical waves being watched by the National Hurricane Center right now.

The one in the Caribbean (#2 on map) is expected to move into the Gulf and has a chance of becoming Tropical Storm Bret Monday or Tuesday. It's currently called Invest 93L. Most of the models keep the storm away from Florida, but as you can see in the spaghetti plot of the various models, we need to keep an eye on it.

Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected over portions of Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and western Cuba during the next several days. It could also help bring heavy rains to the Tampa Bay area early this week. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system later today, if necessary.

If #92L forms, this type of Jun storm often heralds a busy #hurricane season. A Bill Gray rule that rings true in most years @philklotzbach pic.twitter.com/T2Z5d5Q9Lj — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) June 18, 2017

A second tropical wave (#1 on map) continued to track westward across the central Atlantic on Sunday morning and may get its own visit from the Hurricane Hunters on Monday. This one is being called Invest 92L, and on Sunday morning it was located about 1,000 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands. It appears to have weakened, with limited storms appearing on satellite, and its chances of development are 50 percent over the next five days. That's down from 70 percent earlier.

3 views as we pass a more mature storm near Marco Island- nice pileus as the ✈️ approaches, with all sorts of structures visible. Bravo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/6JYkhwCXkL — Eric Blake 🌀 (@EricBlake12) June 18, 2017

