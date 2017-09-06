Hurricane Irma, Category 5 closes in on US Virgin Islands

(Photo: National Hurricane Center)

Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, made its first landfall in the Caribbean early Wednesday as the Category 5 storm swirled on a path that could see it strike the Florida coast by the weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the Category 5 storm has winds of up to 185 mph as it approaches the US Virgin Islands.

The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Antigua and Barbuda around 2 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Residents said over local radio that phone lines went down as the eye passed. "May God protect us all," local authorities said.

There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Irma is 65 miles east-southeast of St. Thomas moving at about 16 mph.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for: Anguilla, Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra, Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti, Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to LeMole St. Nicholas, Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for: Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province, Central Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for: Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the southern border with Haiti, Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

See Also: 13News Now Hurricane Center

Extremely dangerous core of Hurricane #Irma closing in on the Virgin Islands. https://t.co/JX426wReY7 pic.twitter.com/Rsa0cF5oxq — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2017

Four other storms have had winds as strong as Irma's in the overall Atlantic region, but they have been in the Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico where the usually warmer waters fuel tropical cyclones.

Hurricane Allen hit 190 mph in 1980, while 2005's Wilma, 1988's Gilbert and a 1935 great Florida Key storm all had 185 mph winds.

Experts say Irma's strength is a result of unusually warm water for that part of the Atlantic.

The hurricane will blast the northern Caribbean with life-threatening flooding, damaging winds and rough surf over the next few days, Accuweather said. A similar scenario could then play out somewhere along the Gulf or East coasts of the U.S. this weekend or next week, depending on where Irma tracks.

Gov. Rick Scott warned Floridians to "prepare for the worst." He declared a statewide state of emergency and activated 100 Florida National Guard members to help with storm preparations. The state's full complement of 7,000 Guard members will report for duty Friday.

Scott urged residents to stock up on water and food and to learn the locations of local emergency shelters.

"We don't know what is in store, but we all have to be prepared," Scott said. "When there's an evacuation, listen. In the middle of a hurricane, no one can rescue you."

When a Category 5 hurricane hits land, it can destroy a high percentage of framed homes, which suffer total roof failure and wall collapse, the hurricane center said. Fallen trees and power poles can isolate residential areas, and power outages in some areas can last for months.

Most of the area could be uninhabitable for weeks or months, the center said.

If Irma slams into the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane, it wouldn't be the first. Hurricane Andrew roared into South Florida 25 years ago, flattening neighborhoods, tossing cars, boats and mobile homes like small toys and leaving millions without power. The storm destroyed more than 25,000 homes and damaged 100,000 others.

Hurricane warnings were in effect Tuesday for several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where "preparations should be rushed to completion," according to the hurricane center.

There is an increasing chance of seeing some impact from Irma in the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys later this week and this weekend, the hurricane center warned. "While the track is still uncertain, the time to prepare is now," the Weather Channel warned.

Schools and government offices in the Keys will be closed Wednesday, and Monroe County's three hospitals "have begun plans to evacuate their patients," Senterfitt said.

Scott requested food, water and tarps from FEMA. The state has more than 300 truckloads of water and 1 million meals at the state Logistics Response Center in Orlando.

"Given the size of the population threatened by Hurricane Irma, however, the state will need additional emergency supplies," Scott wrote in a letter to the federal agency.

Authorities in Miami-Dade County ordered schools closed Thursday and Friday. Mayor Carlos Gimenez urged tourists to leave and said shelters will open Wednesday night.

In Naples, 100 miles west of Miami, Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk took to Facebook, calling for residents to consider leaving town. "If you are planning to leave, please do it now," Rambosk said. "Do not wait."

Retail traffic across Florida's Treasure Coast, north of Miami, indicated residents were preparing. By Monday afternoon, shelves of water had been emptied at Walmart in Vero Beach, and a water-filling station stayed busy at Peter's Hardware Center in Palm City.

American Airlines canceled flights into St. Kitts and St. Maarten for Tuesday and Wednesday, but added an extra flight Tuesday out of each destination to Miami to help those who want to clear out ahead the storm. The airline is also waiving change fees for passengers affected by Irma and traveling Tuesday through Friday.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2017 WVEC-TV