Irma back to Category 5 strength as it makes Cuba landfall

Hurricane Irma has re-strengthened to a Category 5 storm even as it makes landfall on the Camaguey archipelago of Cuba on Friday night.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, Irma is about 300 miles south-southeast of Miami. It is moving west at 13 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 924 mb, or 27.29 inches.

Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for parts of Florida's west coast and the southern part of the state in advance of Irma, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The warning is in effect for:

Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to Anclote River

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Matanzas

Central Bahamas and Ragged Island

Northwestern Bahamas

The watch is in effect for:

North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Fernandina Beach

North and west of Anclote River to Indian Pass

Cuban provinces of Holguin and Las Tunas

Here's a breakdown of the Saffir-Simpson scale, according to the National Hurricane Center:

Category 1 - 74-95 mph sustained winds: Very dangerous winds will produce some damage

Category 2 - 96-110 mph sustained winds: Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage

Category 3 - 111-129 mph sustained winds: Devastating damage will occur

Category 4 - 130-156 mph sustained winds: Catastrophic damage will occur

Category 5 - 157 mph or higher sustained winds: Catastrophic damage will occur ("a high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed)

Thousands of people have evacuated after the NHC issued hurricane warnings for South Florida. More than a half-million people have been ordered to leave the region ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered all public schools, colleges and universities to close Friday through Monday.

The governor told residents not to become complacent because the storm could have "major and life-threatening impacts from coast to coast."

