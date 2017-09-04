Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 4

Hurricane Irma's forecast track as of 5 p.m. Monday, September 4

Hurricane Irma grew in strength Monday afternoon, and is now a Category 4 with winds at 130 mph and an unpredictable path that might strike the United States next week anywhere between Florida and Nova Scotia.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Irma has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, and is moving west at 13 mph. Irma is currently about 490 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Hurricane warnings were issued Monday for portions of the Leeward Islands, while a hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Irma strengthens into a category 4 hurricane with gusts to 160 mph! pic.twitter.com/hgplieJFOE — Iisha Scott (@13IishaScott) September 4, 2017

"It could go through quickly or slowly," says AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Samuhel. "We're not sure."

Still, he suggests people in the potential line of the storm take action. "Have emergency supplies ready," he says.

The Weather Channel has the storm hitting Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, Cuba and the Bahamas late week. It could potentially hit Florida as well by the weekend, Samuhel says, although it's too far out to map an exact path.

Irma could bring "deteriorating and perhaps devastating conditions "across the Leeward Islands and is showing the classic characteristics of a hurricane — vertical wind shear, deep moist unstable air and warm water, AccuWeather warned Monday.

Models make a sharp north turn. How far west or east? That's the question. pic.twitter.com/Tcgwo8QrPA — Iisha Scott (@13IishaScott) September 4, 2017

AccuWeather says to expect widespread power outages and damage to trees and structures in areas where the eye of the storm passes directly over or makes its closest approach.

On the island of Puerto Rico, Irma could deliver flooding rain and damaging winds as well as potential mudslides, AccuWeather says. About 4 to 8 inches of rain is expected on the islands.

