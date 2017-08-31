Irma strengthens to major Category 3 hurricane

Hurricane Irma's forecast track as of 5 p.m. 8/31/17 (Photo: 13News Now)

Tropical Storm Irma has rapidly intensified into a Category 3 major hurricane on Thursday.

Irma formed Wednesday morning, and within a day quickly reached hurricane strength.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Irma has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph. It's currently about 720 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands.

Steering flow will continue to take it on a west to west-northwest course, and it could move near or just north of the Virgin Islands by the middle to latter half of next week.

Fluctuations -- both strengthening and weakening -- are expected for Irma, but overall it is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for several days.

It's still too far out to tell what -- if any -- impact this storm may have for the United States.

Meanwhile, closer to home, the hurricane center is watching a separate area of disturbed weather in the western Gulf of Mexico, one that could spin up into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days.

"Development, if any, of this system is expected to be slow to occur as the low moves slowly northward," the hurricane center said. "If this system does develop, it could bring additional rainfall to portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts."

Long range (15 day ensemble) is foreboding for potential major hurricane landfall impacts. We need Irma to recurve away. Too early but ... pic.twitter.com/W8LZWfp7tF — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 31, 2017

And in the eastern Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Lidia is taking aim on Mexico's Baja Peninsula. As of 11 a.m. ET, Lidia had winds of 50 mph and was located about 45 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for much of the Baja as well as the west coast of Mexico.

Lidia is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 8 to 12 inches across the Mexican states of Baja California Sur into Baja California and western Jalisco with isolated maximum totals of 20 inches.

The rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

#Irma is 4th consecutive Atlantic named storm to reach hurricane strength - first time this has happened since 2012 (Kirk thru Nadine). pic.twitter.com/lZ0dClgSbp — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 31, 2017

