Meetings planned for Hurricane Matthew victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Many people in Hampton Roads are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew.

If you need help, Virginia Beach is holding two information sessions. You'll be able to talk to disaster case managers.

The first session is Saturday morning, February 25 at the Princess Anne Plaza United Methodist Church, and will be from 9 am to 1 p.m., and then from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The address is 208 South Plaza Trail.

There will be another meeting on Saturday, March 18 at the same place and time..

If you do attend, bring a photo ID and any FEMA paperwork you already have.

