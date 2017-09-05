Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma intensifies to Category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma grew in strength Tuesday morning, and is now a Category 5 with winds at 175 mph and an unpredictable path that might strike the United States next week anywhere between Florida and Nova Scotia.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Irma has maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, and is moving west at 14 mph. Irma is currently about 225 miles east of Antigua and 230 miles east of Barbuda.
A hurricane warning has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Barts, Vieques, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Culebra. A hurricane watch is in effect for Guadeloupe.
Retail traffic across Florida's Treasure Coast, north of Miami, indicated residents were preparing. By Monday afternoon, shelves of water had been emptied at Walmart in Vero Beach, and a water-filling station stayed busy at Peter's Hardware Center in Palm City.
Monday afternoon American Airlines canceled flights into St. Kitts and St. Maarten for Tuesday and Wednesday, but added an extra flight Tuesday out of each destination to Miami to help those who want to clear out before the storm.The airline also is waiving change fees for passengers affected by Irma and traveling Tuesday through Friday.
