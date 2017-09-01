Powerful Hurricane Irma churns in the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma's forecast track as of 9/1/17 (Photo: 13News Now)

Hurricane Irma has weakened slightly, but still remains a powerful storm, a day after rapid intensification quickly turned it from tropical storm to Category 3 hurricane.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, Irma has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph.0 That currently makes it a Category 2 storm. Irma is currently about 1,580 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Steering flow will continue to take it on a west to west-northwest course, and it could move near or just north of the Virgin Islands by the middle to latter half of next week.

Fluctuations -- both strengthening and weakening -- are expected for Irma, but overall it is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for several days.

It poses no immediate threat to land and its eventual track remains highly uncertain, as is typical for storms this far out to sea.

Irma will take about a week to trek west across the Atlantic Ocean.

Possibilities range from a landfall on the Leeward Islands in the northeastern Caribbean to the Carolinas and Bermuda — and everything in between.

Irma could reach Category 4 with sustained winds above 130 mph as it edges toward the Lesser Anteilles, north of South America, early next week.

"If Irma builds to a Category 4, and then hits the U.S. mainland, it will be the first time in more than 100 years the U.S. has been hit by two Category 4 hurricanes in the same year,” said Evan Myers, senior Accuweather meteorologist.

Good bet at a casino is an intense Hurricane Irma at Cat 4 or 5. But it's still red or black on U.S. impacts. Hope it's a "fish storm" pic.twitter.com/w6rWbbGVts — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 1, 2017

USA TODAY contributed to this report

