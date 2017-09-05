Powerful Hurricane Irma intensifies to Category 5 storm

Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane with winds at 175 mph. (Photo: 13News Now Weather)

Hurricane Irma grew in strength Tuesday morning, and is now a Category 5 with winds at 175 mph and an unpredictable path that might strike the United States next week anywhere between Florida and Nova Scotia.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, and is moving west at 14 mph. Irma is currently about 270 miles east of Antigua and 280 miles east of Barbuda.

Emergency officials are warning that Irma could dump up to 10 inches of rain, unleash landslides and dangerous flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet as the storm draws closer.

A hurricane warning has been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Barts, Vieques, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Culebra. A hurricane watch is in effect for Guadeloupe.

"It could go through quickly or slowly," says AccuWeather meteorologist Dave Samuhel. "We're not sure."

Still, he suggests people in the potential line of the storm take action. "Have emergency supplies ready," he says.

The Weather Channel has the storm hitting Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, Cuba and the Bahamas late week. It could potentially hit Florida as well by the weekend, Samuhel says, although it's too far out to map an exact path.

Irma could bring "deteriorating and perhaps devastating conditions "across the Leeward Islands and is showing the classic characteristics of a hurricane — vertical wind shear, deep moist unstable air and warm water, AccuWeather warned Monday.

AccuWeather says to expect widespread power outages and damage to trees and structures in areas where the eye of the storm passes directly over or makes its closest approach.

On the island of Puerto Rico, Irma could deliver flooding rain and damaging winds as well as potential mudslides, AccuWeather says. About 4 to 8 inches of rain is expected on the islands.

USA TODAY and The Associated Press contributed to this report

