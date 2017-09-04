Preparing for a hurricane: Here's the supplies you need

BE PREPARED WITH THE RIGHT SUPPLIES

Keep gas tanks full. Supply may be severely limited once a storm strikes.

Keep cash on hand. Banks may not be open, ATMs may not be accessible, debit cards and credit cards may not be accepted if power is lost.

DOWNLOAD: Printable Hurricane Checklist

IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS

Keep these documents in a waterproof, portable container:

Important telephone numbers

Record of bank account numbers

Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates)

Record of credit card account numbers and companies

Inventory of valuable household goods

Copy of will, insurance policies, deeds, stocks and bonds

Passports, Social Security cards, immunization records

Traveler's checks

TOOLS AND SUPPLIES

Battery operated radio or television

Rechargeable battery for smartphones

Extra charging cables for phones with 12v car adapter

Flashlight and lanterns

Extra batteries and extra bulbs

Lighter or matches for your grill

Extension cords (heavy duty)

Thermos for hot food, coolers for cold

Manual can opener/utility knife

Old towels for cleanup

Charcoal and lighter fluid

Plastic sheeting/tarps

Plastic trash bags

Full propane tanks

Duct tape

Generator

Gas cans

Camp stove

Sterno

Tree saw for cutting fallen limbs

Paper cups, plates and plastic utensils

Hand tools, pliers, screwdrivers, wrench

Hammer and nails

Fire extinguisher

Fix-a-flat aerosol

Mops, buckets and cleaning supplies

MEDICAL

Insulin

Denture needs

Prescription drugs, minimum two-week supply

Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever

Contact lenses and supplies

Heart and high blood pressure medication

Insect repellent

Itch relief cream

First aid kits (For home and each car)

SANITATION

Disinfectant

Toilet paper, towelettes, paper towels

Soap and liquid detergent

Personal hygiene items

Household chlorine bleach

Water purification tablets

Large bucket or trash can with a lid for storing water to flush toilets

DON'T FORGET!

Blankets, pillows, rain gear, work gloves, clothing, shoes, work boots, hiking shoes, games, books, crayons, paper and quiet toys, playing cards, diapers.

Suggested Hurricane Supply Kits by 13News Now on Scribd

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved