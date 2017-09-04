Preparing for a hurricane: Here's the supplies you need

BE PREPARED WITH THE RIGHT SUPPLIES
Keep gas tanks full. Supply may be severely limited once a storm strikes.
Keep cash on hand. Banks may not be open, ATMs may not be accessible, debit cards and credit cards may not be accepted if power is lost.
DOWNLOAD: Printable Hurricane Checklist
IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS
Keep these documents in a waterproof, portable container:
Important telephone numbers
Record of bank account numbers
Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates)
Record of credit card account numbers and companies
Inventory of valuable household goods
Copy of will, insurance policies, deeds, stocks and bonds
Passports, Social Security cards, immunization records
Traveler's checks
TOOLS AND SUPPLIES
Battery operated radio or television
Rechargeable battery for smartphones
Extra charging cables for phones with 12v car adapter
Flashlight and lanterns
Extra batteries and extra bulbs
Lighter or matches for your grill
Extension cords (heavy duty)
Thermos for hot food, coolers for cold
Manual can opener/utility knife
Old towels for cleanup
Charcoal and lighter fluid
Plastic sheeting/tarps
Plastic trash bags
Full propane tanks
Duct tape
Generator
Gas cans
Camp stove
Sterno
Tree saw for cutting fallen limbs
Paper cups, plates and plastic utensils
Hand tools, pliers, screwdrivers, wrench
Hammer and nails
Fire extinguisher
Fix-a-flat aerosol
Mops, buckets and cleaning supplies
MEDICAL
Insulin
Denture needs
Prescription drugs, minimum two-week supply
Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever
Contact lenses and supplies
Heart and high blood pressure medication
Insect repellent
Itch relief cream
First aid kits (For home and each car)
SANITATION
Disinfectant
Toilet paper, towelettes, paper towels
Soap and liquid detergent
Personal hygiene items
Household chlorine bleach
Water purification tablets
Large bucket or trash can with a lid for storing water to flush toilets
DON'T FORGET!
Blankets, pillows, rain gear, work gloves, clothing, shoes, work boots, hiking shoes, games, books, crayons, paper and quiet toys, playing cards, diapers.
