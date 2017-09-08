Saffir-Simpson Explainer
The Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale is the scale we use to categorize hurricanes. It was developed in 1971 by civil engineer Herbert Saffir and meteorologist Robert Simpson, who was director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center at the time.
WVEC September 08, 2017
