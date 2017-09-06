Tracking Hurricane Irma: Outlook for Sept. 6, 2017
13News Now Meteorologist Tim Pandajis has the latest forecast and tracks for the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma. He also delves into what a Fujiwhara effect is as Tropical Storm Jose tracks not too far behind Irma.
WVEC 1:55 PM. EDT September 06, 2017
