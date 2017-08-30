Tropical Storm Irma forms in the eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma's forecast track as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 30 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

A storm off the coast of Africa has organized and strengthened to become the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season's ninth named storm.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Irma formed Wednesday morning, about 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Irma has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and is moving west at 13 mph.

Steering flow will continue to take it on a west to west-northwest course, and it could move near or just north of the Virgin Islands by the middle to latter half of next week. It is forecast to gradually intensify over the next several days. Irma could reach hurricane strength by Friday.

It's still too far out to tell what -- if any -- impact this storm may have for the United States.

