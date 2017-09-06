Tropical Storm Jose expected to become hurricane, tropical storm Katia forms

5 a.m. Tropical Storm Jose expected to become hurricane by Wednesday night (Photo: Patterson, Erin)

Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the open Atlantic far from land, and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night.

Jose is located to the east of Hurricane Irma, which is a powerful and dangerous storm heading toward Antigua and perhaps the U.S.

Jose is the 10th tropical storm of the season. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, it has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is about 1,330 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Forecasters predict Jose could become a hurricane by Wednesday night.

#Jose has formed in the tropical Atlantic. Residents in the Leeward Islands should monitor the track. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/0pwHOzzA8U — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

Meanwhile in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, a tropical depression turned onto tropical storm Katia Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning at 4 a.m., Tropical Depression 13 turned to tropical storm Katia with wind speeds sustained at 50 miles per hour. It's currently located about 105 miles east of Tampico Mexico, moving at a speed of 2 mph.

No watches or warnings are in effect, but the National Hurricane Center said interests in the Mexican state of Veracruz should monitor the depression's development.

Associated Press contributed to this article.

