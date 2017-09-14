Tropical Storm Jose, expected to restrengthen

Spaghetti tracks for Hurricane Jose, 9/13/17 (Photo: 13News Now)

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Jose has become a Tropical Storm after dropping to only 70 miles per hour winds Thursday.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Jose had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, a Category 1 storm needs 74 mph winds.

Hurricane Jose was located roughly 432 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bermuda.

Fortunately, over the weekend, Jose only brushed the islands of the Caribbean that had been slammed by Irma, such as Barbuda, Antigua and the Virgin Islands. Jose is also expected to restrengthen by the weekend.

As for its forecast, hurricanes in this part of the Atlantic often race out to sea and into oblivion, but that won't be the case with Jose.

Calling it an "odd forecast track," the National Hurricane Center said that Jose should make a small clockwise loop over the open waters of the Atlantic for the next three days. This is due, the center said, to an area of high pressure that will move around the hurricane over the next several days.

Jose continues to weaken out in the Atlantic. Whether it impacts our forecast is still uncertain. pic.twitter.com/ePkBTtOoGn — Iisha Scott (@13IishaScott) September 12, 2017

Long-range models suggest that the strengthening high-pressure area will then force the hurricane to move west-northwest toward the East Coast, according to the Weather Underground.

Models show a wide range of possibilities, all the way from South Carolina to Newfoundland, or even out to sea. Of 20 runs of the GFS model ensemble forecast Monday morning, 25% resulted in an eventual landfall in the U.S., and another 25% in Canada. The rest kept the storm out to sea.

For the European weather model, a recurvature out to sea or a landfall in New England or Canada were the preferred solutions.

As for intensity, the hurricane center is predicting some fluctuations up and down over the next few days. As of Tuesday morning, Jose was a low-end Category 1, and could weaken further into a tropical storm..

Any potential direct hit from Jose wouldn't be until next week, however.

"Until Jose is farther along on its loop, the models are likely to have large errors, and we should not take too much comfort (or indulge in too much angst) over a particular set of model runs," Weather Underground meteorologist Jeff Masters said.

In the meantime, the only impact from the hurricane will be rough surf and the chance of rip currents in Hispaniola, the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands over the next couple of days.

