Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic to the east of Irma

Associated Press , WVEC 2:26 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the open Atlantic far from land.

Jose is located to the east of Hurricane Irma, which is a powerful and dangerous storm heading toward Antigua and perhaps the U.S.

Jose is the 10th tropical storm of the season. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is about 1505 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

