Virginia Task Force 2 members perform thousands of searches in Caribbean

Members of Virginia Task Force 2 (Photo: Virignia Task Force 2)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WVEC) -- Members of Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF 2) were resting Monday after 72 hours of rigorous search efforts on St. Thomas and St. John.

On September 7, the team performed reconnaissance in San Juan and in areas in east Puerto Rico. Several members then flew to St. Thomas to perform search and rescue operations on the island. Other members arrived on St. Thomas on September 8 before task force members were airlifted to St. John.

The two divisions searched what remained of buildings that were decimated by Hurricane Irma. Teams on St. Thomas and St. John performed targeted searches of more than 2,000 structures.

The conditions were hot and humid. Because of the unknown track of Hurricane Jose, the task force worked long days to accomplish its targeted searches.

All 60 members of VA-TF 2 were back in San Juan Monday. VA-TF 1 from Fairfax was on St. Thomas, continuing the work that VA-TF 2 started.

© 2017 WVEC-TV