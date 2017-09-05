Virginia Task Force 2 returns from Harvey relief

Members of Virginia Task Force 2 return from Texas, where they were helping with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (Photo: Robert Boyd, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- More heroes just returned home to Hampton Roads after helping save people in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Virginia Beach-based Urban Search and Rescue Team Virginia Task Force 2 (VA-TF2) arrived at the FEMA warehouse in Virginia Beach on Tuesday night, a little more than a week after 14 members were sent to Katy, Texas.

This team is made up of firefighters and other public safety personnel from around Hampton Roads.

During their time in Texas, they helped participate in hundreds of rescues, going from house to house in boats, pulling people to safety.

Members of VA Task Force 2 have just arrived back from TX where they were helping with relief efforts. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Okucvatpad — Robert Boyd (@13robertboyd) September 6, 2017

For some of these guys, this is the seventh or eighth hurricane they responded to... but they say Harvey was one of the worst, because how large the flooded area was. They say the biggest surprise was the people themselves, and how they remained in high spirits despite such devastation.

As these members return home, nearly 50 other members of Task Force 2 are in San Juan, Puerto Rico. They're ready to help out with Hurricane Irma rescue efforts and are prepared to stay 10 to 14 days, and possibly longer.

