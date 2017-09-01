Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 2 storm as US impacts still not known

Hurricane Irma is a strong Category 3 storm as it moves westward Friday, Sept. 1, across the Atlantic Ocean. The storm's possible impacts to the United States still are not yet known. (Photo: 10 Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Impacts to the United States from Hurricane Irma remain a question as the storm churns in the central Atlantic.

The official National Hurricane Center forecast takes the storm into the Leeward Islands into Tuesday, Sept. 5, but even still, it's not set in stone. The hurricane could directly impact the islands or veer out to sea.

And beyond that, it's anybody's guess. Do not put any trust into a "forecast" seeming to say where a storm goes after day five or beyond. The further out in time, the greater the uncertainty.

Forecasters' latest advisory peg Hurricane Irma as a Category 2 storm with 110 mph winds, which is down some 5 mph from the earlier advisory and the Category 3 intensity. It is moving west-northwest at 13 mph and is 1,580 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Minimum central pressure is 972 mb.

Hurricane Irma is not worth freaking over but is worth preparation. This is the middle of hurricane season -- a plan needs to be in place and supplies need to be in order.

The European computer model, while keeping Irma close to the Caribbean islands and close to the U.S., now is showing signs of keeping it away. The American model has kept the storm miles away from the eastern seaboard for the past day or so.

Despite the track uncertainties, meteorologists expect the storm to again become a major hurricane with Category 3-force winds or more -- 111 mph or greater.

