Kilmarnock town manager: rotating winds leave trail of minor damage

KILMARNOCK, Va. (AP) - The town manager of Kilmarnock says storms have left a trail of minor damage that stretched from a local hospital and through a neighborhood before ending at a Catholic church.



Tom Saunders said Thursday that some windows were blown out at the hospital while many trees and some sheds were knocked over. The hospital operated on emergency power for a couple hours while many residents remained without power.

The Director of Emergency Services, Wally Beauchamp, tells us the hospital is only receiving patients with life-threatening injuries.

Officials have yet to make it into some areas to assess damage because of downed trees and power lines on roads.



UPDATE: No injuries reported in Kilmarnock. 3400 without power. Clean up efforts are being coordinated. #13NewsNow — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) April 6, 2017

Kilmarnock is east of Richmond on the Chesapeake Bay. Saunders said he couldn't confirm if a tornado came through, but he said the damage appears to be consistent with one.

No injuries have been reported so far and currently 3400 homes are without power. Virginia Power is currently working to restore power.



Saunders said winds appeared to be rotating based on "the way the trees spun off and twisted off up high."

Emergency coordinator, Irving McGregor is in a temporary emergency rescue set-up on Route 200 in Downtown Irvington to coordinate clean-up efforts.

