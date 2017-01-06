Last-minute rush to grab winter storm supplies

(Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) – Winter weather necessities were flying off of shelves Friday, a day before a blizzard is expected to hit the area.

"Water, beverages and salt,” said Travis Saunders.

"We had people coming into the store before it was officially opened," said Diane Ritchie, owner of Norfolk County Feed and Seed in Portsmouth.

For hours the store saw items like gloves... even sleds sell.

"We got [the sleds] at Christmas time and we sold one this morning as a matter of fact!" said Ritchie.

Across Hampton roads in Virginia Beach, The REI Co-op shop is seeing folks flock for boots.

"They've got to be warm, toasty and waterproof,” said shopper Jennifer Kollmar. “There's nothing like stepping in a giant slushy puddle and getting your wet feet."

But store managers told 13News Now above all, snow pants are flying off shelves, especially for kids Jessica Ng and her children are getting antsy for the snow.

"We're just preparing for building a snowman," Ng said. "I'm super excited. [My daughter] wants to put a carrot on a snowman's nose."

But for those adults who work, like Travis Saunders, he says take a break from the fun and remember one thing.

"Be safe out there on the roads and if you don't have to go out, don't go out and don't make people who have to work's job harder," said Saunders.