Parts of Hampton Roads under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Parts of Hampton Roads are now under a severe thunderstorm watch.

The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms have developed ahead of a cold front located just to the west of our area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 8 PM for much of the area. Damaging winds/large hail remain the primary threats. pic.twitter.com/piDmQv7yh9 — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) February 25, 2017

Primary threats from the system include winds of up to 60 mph and large hail.

In our viewing area, the Peninsula, as well as areas as far west as Emporia, are currently under the watch which will remain in effect until 8 p.m.

