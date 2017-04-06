Parts of James City County suffer storm damage

A tree fell on a home on Forest Court in the Forest Glen subdivision, causing roof and kitchen damage. (Photo: James City County)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- After Thursday's storm system ripped through parts of Hampton Roads, many areas suffered structural damage, including James City County.

Officials tell us gusting winds brought down several trees throughout the county and power lines were disrupted in several incidents, causing a power surge in the Newtown area along with several other minor outages.

A tree fell on News Rd. near the Firestone entrance to Ford's Colony, causing damage to a windshield of a car.

Another tree fell on a home on Forest Court in the Forest Glen subdivision, causing roof and kitchen damage.

No injuries have been reported and residents of the Forest Glen home have been temporarily displaced and will be staying with friends.

