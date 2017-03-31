WVEC
PHOTOS: Storms cause heavy damage, displace dozens of people

Staff , WVEC 10:24 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Severe storms caused heavy damage to portions of Hampton Roads Friday, displacing a number of people.

Initial assessment by emergency workers found 50 homes damaged in Virginia Beach. Twenty-five had moderate damage; 12 homes were condemned.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said 32 were displaced as a result.

Some of the heavier damage was in the Rock Creek and Salem Lakes communities and the broader Landstown area. Downed trees prompted public works crews to close Elbow Road to through traffic from Salem Road to Indian River Road while they worked to remove them.

In Chesapeake, the storm system dealt a devastating blow to Real Life Christian Church on Centerville Turnpike North, tearing down much of the building.

People off Cedar Road in the Grassfield area saw damage caused by winds. In one case, the strength of the wind caused issues after it lifted a trampoline into power lines.

 

 

 

 

 

 

