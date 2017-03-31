PHOTOS: Storms cause heavy damage, displace dozens of people

(Photo: 13News Now Viewer)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Severe storms caused heavy damage to portions of Hampton Roads Friday, displacing a number of people.

Initial assessment by emergency workers found 50 homes damaged in Virginia Beach. Twenty-five had moderate damage; 12 homes were condemned.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said 32 were displaced as a result.

Latest damage assesment

50 homes damaged 25 with moderate damage. 12 homes condemned. — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) April 1, 2017

Some of the heavier damage was in the Rock Creek and Salem Lakes communities and the broader Landstown area. Downed trees prompted public works crews to close Elbow Road to through traffic from Salem Road to Indian River Road while they worked to remove them.

Tree uprooted on Rock Lake Loop in Virginia Beach.. Residents report major damage along Centenniel Cir as well. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/B9BkLAragS — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) March 31, 2017

In Chesapeake, the storm system dealt a devastating blow to Real Life Christian Church on Centerville Turnpike North, tearing down much of the building.

Here at Real Life church. Half of it was blown away by wind #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/TjasfEyejj — Jaclyn Lee (@13JaclynLee) March 31, 2017

People off Cedar Road in the Grassfield area saw damage caused by winds. In one case, the strength of the wind caused issues after it lifted a trampoline into power lines.

On Cheslie Arch & Cedar Rd in Chesapeake - a trampoline caught in the electric lines, knocking power out in this neighborhood #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/3ml5UAztGU — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) March 31, 2017

