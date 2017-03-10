Plants enduring weather whiplash

Yellow Daffodils (Photo: AWSeebaran, Anthony Seebaran)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Warm temperatures helped kickstart spring a little early this year, but that could all change this weekend with a sharp cooldown and the possibility of winter weather.

With flowers starting to bloom, you might be wondering what this all means for your plants.

According to Les Parks, the curator of Herbaceous, at the Norfolk Botanical Garden, most plants can easily adapt to their surroundings.

"I've heard there's a forecast for a potential snow this weekend and snow's really not that much of an issue," he said. "In fact, a good layer of snow sometimes will act as insulation."

But some plants are tricked by our big temperature swings

"When we get ups and downs, it confuses the plants. There's a lot of them that are more fickle. They'll open up on the first warm spell and these are the ones that we typically see damage with," Parks said.

Even though we've had some big temperature fluctuations lately, the damage likely isn't detrimental.

"If [gardeners] didn't plan anything they weren't supposed to, they should be fine," he said. "We might miss out on some pretty flowers, but the overall health of the plants will be fine."

But if you planted your flowers a bit too early, don't fret...

"If they've got some things that have come up a little bit too early that are small enough, they could take an old blanket or a piece of burlap or even an old bucket to put over top of it."

And most importantly, if you need advice, ask an expert at a plant nursery or garden center. The'll steer you in the right direction.

© 2017 WVEC-TV