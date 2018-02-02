Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter... will Chesapeake Chuck agree?

Punxsutawney Phil's Hampton Roads rival, Chesapeake Chuck, calls the Virginia Living Museum home. (Photo: The Virginia Living Museum)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Groundhog Day's most famous prognosticator declared another six weeks of winter on Friday morning, as Punxsutawney Phil came out and saw his shadow.

But Phil isn't the only weather-predicting rodent around. At the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News, the annual prediction is made by their very own Chesapeake Chuck. His prediction comes in around noon.

SEE ALSO: Groundhog Day: 5 bizarre things you don't know about this quirky tradition

But don't feel like you can ignore what 13News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson will say is coming up on the seven-day forecast; groundhog predictions are often wrong.

Based on past weather data, "there is no predictive skill for the groundhog during the most recent years of the analysis," according to a report released this week by NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, N.C.

In Phil's case, flipping a coin might be more accurate. Since 1988, the groundhog was "right" 14 times and "wrong" 16 times. In other words, only 14 times did the national average temperature for the remainder of February match what would be expected based on what the groundhog predicted.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

© 2018 WVEC-TV