Severe storms kill 3 in Midwest, roll east

Debris marks the spots March 1, 2017, where a tornado destroyed homes in Perryville, Mo. (Photo: Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

At least three people died in the Midwest — two in Illinois alone — from twisters spawned by a fast-moving storm system that now threatens severe weather in a wide swath of the eastern half of the country from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast.

Among the major cities bracing early Wednesday for damaging winds and possible tornadoes are Pittsburgh; Lexington, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va.; Nashville; and Huntsville, Ala., AccuWeather.com reports. In the late afternoon and evening, the system was expected to bring thunderstorms along the coast, from Charlotte, N.C., to Washington, D.C, and New York City.

The compact but strong storms, known as supercells, raked parts of Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee on Tuesday and early Wednesday.

More damage along I-55, cars blown onto interstate shutting it down #Perryville #tornado pic.twitter.com/Ay1al4k3AO — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) March 1, 2017

A tornado generated by the system was blamed for the death of one person struck by an uprooted tree in Ottaway, Ill., the Associated Press reports. In southeastern Illinois, near the Indiana border, a 71-year-old man was killed and his wife injured when a tornado hit near Crossville, according to White County Coroner Chris Marsh.

In Missouri, the highway patrol said at least one person was killed in Perryville, about 80 miles south of St. Louis, when a twister crossed Interstate 55, scattering cars, including a tractor-trailer, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. At least a dozen homes were leveled in the town of about 8,000 people.

Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz said search and rescue crews were going door-to-door and checking the highway to see whether there were other victims.

Thousands of people were left without power in several states. About 70 power lines were toppled by the twister that struck Ottawa. The Ameren Illinois power company said more than 12,500 people were without power early Wednesday in that state, while Ameren Missouri said 11,600 customers were affected. Another 31,000 customers were reported out of power in Arkansas early Wednesday.

In Arkansas, an apparent tornado damaged at least 40 homes in the town of Higginson, KARK-TV reports. In Bald Knob, hundreds of people took shelter at Bald Knob High School in Arkansas after a tornado warning was issued in the area. The school is hosting a state basketball tournament for smaller schools this week.

Contributing: Associated Press

