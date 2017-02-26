Hail in Newport News

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- A series of severe thunderstorms brought hail to parts of Hampton Roads on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, showers and thunderstorms developed ahead of a cold front that arrived in the region Saturday evening. The system brought with it hail and damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

The impact of the hail associated with the system was most evident on the Peninsula and Middle Peninsula.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued and stayed in effect until 8 p.m.

PHOTOS: Severe weather brings hail to parts of Hampton Roads

Tweets by 13Weather

(© 2017 WVEC)