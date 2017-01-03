Snow on the way? Possible winter weather threat this weekend

This weekend could possibly bring the first snowstorm of the season.

We are still more than three days out so lots can -- and will -- change. However, it's fairly clear that a coastal storm will develop somewhere along the east coast by this weekend.

Where exactly it ends up depends on multiple variables, all of which will play some part in the overall steering of the system. Each will fall in to place in the coming days.

That coastal low to the south means it will bring cold air in place and enough moisture streaming northwards to give us the potential of some snow. If this shifts farther south, the snow totals drop; if it shifts north and the center passes closer to our area, it will incorporate warmer ocean air through Hampton Roads meaning a rainy/wintry mess.

For now, these are the possible outcomes of different tracks that the storm could trends towards:





