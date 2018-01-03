Snowstorm supply checklist

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Stores across Hampton Roads are very busy with shoppers preparing for Wednesday night's storm. Some places are already out of stock and waiting for various shipments.

Early Wednesday morning, shoppers grabbed what they could from Taylor's Do It Center on Colley Avenue. While shovels were in stock, there were just a few ice scrapers and salt was completely sold out.

"It's been pretty hectic, nobody has any. Everyone has sold out so far," said Willie Kelley, who went to four stores in total to find salt.

George Wolf, one of the store managers, tells 13News Now they are expecting at least two shipments of salt, with one expected sometime in the evening.

Before you leave the hardware store, pick up a flashlight and batteries in case your power goes out.

In addition to snow and ice removal supplies, it's important to have proper attire while shoveling. Winter gear can be very expensive so if you're on a budget, you've got options. Thrift stores have deals on gear like coats, boots, hats, and gloves.

Don't forget about picking up food and water. You want to make sure there are items that won't go bad if the power goes out.

© 2018 WVEC-TV