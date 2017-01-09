NC superintendent creates song to announce snow day

Stokes Co. Schools closed on Monday. Superintendent makes snow song for the announcement. Pic. Stokes Co. Schools (Photo: Custom)

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- It’s perhaps one of the best school closing announcements we have ever seen.

The announcement is from Stokes County Schools but you had better turn up the volume.

It features Dr. Rice singing his heart out in a song parody to Josh Turner’s “Your Man.”

Lyrics in part include, “It’s too cold, go build a snowman or read a good back.”

But you have to wait until the very end that school is closed Monday in Stokes County due to snow!



