Storm brings minor flooding and stalled cars

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Wind and rain pounding the roads made for a less-than-perfect commute on Tuesday morning.

Construction between Dam Neck and Nimmo Parkway in Virginia Beach led to deep pools of water, while over in Norfolk, cars stalled out at Fourth and Ocean View. Police eventually blocked the road, but before officers arrived, cars were driving onto the median, trying to avoid the deep water.

The flooding is a nuisance. Neighbors in Ocean View say they're used to it, and they do their best to stay safe... and afloat.

Cars stalled at 4th View and Oceanview. Use caution in the area. @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/peV4nIR9jh — Elise Brown (@13EliseDBrown) March 14, 2017

© 2017 WVEC-TV