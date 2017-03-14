WVEC
Storm brings minor flooding and stalled cars

Elise Brown, WVEC 12:38 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Wind and rain pounding the roads made for a less-than-perfect commute on Tuesday morning.

Construction between Dam Neck and Nimmo Parkway in Virginia Beach led to deep pools of water, while over in Norfolk, cars stalled out at Fourth and Ocean View. Police eventually blocked the road, but before officers arrived, cars were driving onto the median, trying to avoid the deep water.

The flooding is a nuisance.  Neighbors in Ocean View say they're used to it, and they do their best to stay safe... and afloat.

