NEW ORLEANS - A tornado touched down in New Orleans East slamming several neighborhoods, ripping roofs off of homes and businesses and destroying some homes.



There was damage reported at the NASA facility in the Michoud area of New Orleans East. Entergy reported 10,000 power outages in the city of New Orleans.



Schools in the area were on lockdown, though reports said that the children were safe.





Tornados were also reported in Killian, Madisonville, Jefferson Parish and on the west bank.



Viewers sent in photos and videos showing homes with holes in them, and one viewer, Sam Girault, caught an image of a massive tornado in New Orleans East.



The I-10 exits at Downman Road and Chef Highway are closed.



"Please don't come to East New Orleans, it is shut down," said New Orleans Police Supt. Michael Harrison.





Emergency responders said that there were a few injuries, but most were reported to be minor.

Reports of tornadoes down at Pine and 22nd in Madisonville, an undisclosed area of Killian and another in Donaldsonville, all by 11:15 a.m. as a line of storms formed and then passed through the area.



The Causeway was closed around 11 a.m. but reopened a short time later.



There were also reports of hail in areas of Kenner and other parts of Jefferson Parish.





