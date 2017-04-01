WVEC
Tornado touchdown confirmed during Friday's storm

Aerial footage shows the severity of damage at Real Life Christian Church in Chesapeake, following Friday night's storm. Video courtesy Fisheye Digital Design Studio, LLC

Staff , WVEC 12:57 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A tornado did indeed touch down during Friday night's storms, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS tells 13News Now they have not yet determined the strength, the exact path, or whether or not there was more than one tornado.

Authorities say dozens of homes were damaged in Virginia Beach and a church in Chesapeake was nearly destroyed. There were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Leaders of Real Life Christian Church plan to meet to talk to insurance adjustors and maybe find a temporary location for Sunday services. 

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office says local jail inmates are helping with cleanup efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2017 WVEC-TV

Storm tears apart church in Chesapeake

Cleanup begins after storms rip through Hampton Roads

Storm damages Landstown High School

PHOTOS: Storms cause heavy damage, displace dozens of people

