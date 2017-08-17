Tropical Storm Harvey forms east of Caribbean

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. (WTSP) - Just as Hurricane Gert begins to weaken as it moves into cooler waters of the north Atlantic, another storm is gathering strength east of the Caribbean.

The first in a series of tropical waves currently moving across the Atlantic has strengthened into Tropical Storm Harvey on Thursday afternoon. As of 5 p.m., Harvey is about 250 miles east of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Tropical storm warnings are up for Martinique, St. Lucia, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A watch is in effect for Dominica.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to spread into the eastern Caribbean Thursday night and Friday. Interests in these areas should continue to monitor the development of this system.

Tropical Storm Harvey is the eighth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm will likely continue to develop as it moves west across the Caribbean into the middle of next week. As of Thursday, that forecast would take it toward the coast of Central America into the middle of next week.

