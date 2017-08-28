Tropical Storm Warnings go up for Outer Banks

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The tropical threat to Hampton Roads and North Carolina is growing.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the North Carolina coast from Surf City to Duck including the Albermale and Pamlico Sounds, as a system that is expected to become Tropical Storm Irma makes its way north.

Right now it's a cluster of thunderstorms that emerged off the Florida coastline and is over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream. The cluster is expected to become better organized and will likely be upgraded to Tropical Storm Irma some time on Monday or Tuesday.

As of 2 p.m., the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving north at 9 mph. It is about 75 miles south-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina.

The forecast track is to take it right through Hampton Roads on Monday night and into Tuesday. This means tropical storm conditions are likely for at least some portions of Hampton Roads, with the main threats being gusty winds, excessive rainfall and coastal flooding.

In addition to a Tropical Storm Warning, a Tropical Storm Watch is in place for south of Surf City to the South Santee River.

Across Hampton Roads and in the Outer Banks, cities already have a plan in place in the event a storm does hit the area.

Dare County said on Monday that residents and visitors should prepare now, before the storm's arrival.

In Chowan County, North Carolina, officials said they expect rain total between Monday and Wednesday will range from 3 to 5 inches. No evacuations are anticipated for Chowan County or the Town of Edenton at this time.

In Virginia Beach, their top priority is saving lives. According to their emergency operations plan, that includes protecting the health and safety of the public, first responders, and recovery workers. Those efforts are coordinated through a city framework. They're encouraging people to put away items that can blow around.

Before the rain and wind starts, secure items outside that could become projectiles. https://t.co/Tg2vh5HcYS — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) August 28, 2017

In Norfolk, safety officials meet once a month to discuss their plan. The city's Department of Emergency Management sent out an alert late Sunday night., saying they're monitoring the weather. 13NewsNow is told Public Works is also clearing storm drains.

Emergency Operations Center staff monitoring tropical system which is forecasted to produce elevated levels of tidal flooding over the next — Norfolk EOC (@TeamNorfolkEOC) August 27, 2017

In Hampton, Emergency Management is keeping city departments updated on what to expect. The city has evacuation zone maps available on its website.

