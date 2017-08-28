WVEC
USS Kearsarge, USS Oak Hill on standby for possible Harvey relief

Staff , WVEC 4:01 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Navy said Monday that Hampton Roads-based USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill may help with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The ships' crews were awaiting orders and on standby for possible duty off the coast of Texas.

The Kearsarge (LHD 3) is an amphibious assault ship. The Oak Hill (LSD 51) is a dock landing ship.   

