USS Kearsarge, USS Oak Hill set sail for Harvey relief

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Local sailors and naval aviators are helping out in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Hampton Roads-based USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill will leave Thursday to help with relief efforts in the storm's wake along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

The Kearsarge (LHD 3) is an amphibious assault ship and will leave from Naval Station Norfolk. The Oak Hill (LSD 51) is a dock landing ship and will leave from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The ships are capable of providing medical support, maritime civil affairs, maritime security, expeditionary logistic support, medium and heavy lift air support, and bring a diverse capability including assessment and security.

