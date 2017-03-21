Virginians urged to participate in statewide tornado drill

Three people were killed after a storm rolled through Waverly, Virginia on Feb. 24, 2016. (Photo: Michael Campbell, @SSDisptach) (Photo: Michael Campbell, @SSDisptach, Custom)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia emergency management officials are preparing for a statewide tornado drill.

The drill will take place on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. At that time, the National Weather Service will send a test tornado warning to National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios.

Local radio stations, TV stations and cable outlets will display test messages or sound an alert similar to what residents would hear if there were an actual tornado.

State officials are encouraging Virginians to use the drill to discuss ways to prepare for storms and test their emergency procedures.

Five people were killed in Virginia on Feb. 24, 2016, when tornadoes hit the state. Bill Sammler of the National Weather Service in Wakefield says Virginia averages 16 tornadoes every year.

Statewide Tornado Drill is TODAY at 9:45AM. Tune in on TV, radio, or NOAA weather radio and practice taking shelter when you get the alert! pic.twitter.com/XFFUSo65Hs — VDEM (@VDEM) March 21, 2017

