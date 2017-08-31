V.P. Pence to survey damage in Texas Thursday

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 25: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition spring leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on April 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, Custom)

TEXAS - Days after President Donald Trump traveled through Texas following Hurricane Harvey, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Corpus Christi Thursday to visit with those affected and to assess the damage, according to the White House.

Pence will be joined by Gov. Greg Abbott, Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke and Congressman Blake Farenthold. Pence will be with his wife Karen, as well.

RELATED:

President Trump wraps up Harvey tour with stop in Austin

President Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't say congratulations' yet

The White House said he is expected to arrive in Corpus Christi before he surveys damage in Rockport, Texas.

President Trump is also scheduled to come back to Texas on Saturday to meet with victims.

© 2017 KVUE-TV