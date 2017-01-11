Close Weather at 11, January 11 13News Now weather at 11 p.m. with Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson WVEC 11:25 PM. EST January 11, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Longtime city worker killed on the job Plans to revamp old Plaza Roller Rink WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage Hampton Roads schools to reopen Norfolk officer in the hospital after assault Chesapeake couple ties the knot over skype Norfolk investment in pipes paying off More Stories Bullets shot into home, one man injured Jan 11, 2017, 5:42 p.m. Police search for missing Norfolk woman Jan 11, 2017, 6:48 p.m. Trump denounces reports on Russian blackmail… Jan 11, 2017, 10:21 a.m.