Weather at 11, March 15

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Navy officers indicted for fraud, bribery
-
Nude military photo scandal reaches Norfolk
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Tour of The Waterside District While It's Under Construction
-
Check out Decode DC's podcast called "I'm a reformed lobbyist. Ask me anything."
-
Accused driver in deadly hit-and-run hospitalized
-
Body found in car floating in water
-
Change of Command at Naval Station Norfolk
-
Interview with the CEO of Simon Premium Outlets
-
Police car crashes near Chesapeake Square Mall
More Stories
-
Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on holdMar 15, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
Man shot, juvenile taken into custody after alleged…Mar 15, 2017, 8:02 p.m.
-
Driver, passenger 'burned beyond recognition' in…Mar 15, 2017, 8:00 a.m.