Close Weather at 4, January 18 13News Now weather at 4 p.m. with Meteorologist Iisha Scott WVEC 4:48 PM. EST January 18, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Female student attacked inside dorm Family of Missing Mom Speaks Vigil to Remember Sidea Griffin Cab driver speaks out after attack Regent University issues campus alert after assault Inauguration Week: LGBT support for Trump More Stories Obama says he granted Manning clemency 'in the… Jan 18, 2017, 2:09 p.m. No charges for Norfolk officers involved in fatal shooting Jan 18, 2017, 2:18 p.m. Continued mild for late January Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.