Weather at 4, January 19

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ricky Gray dies by lethal injection
-
Concerns about discrimination at Walmart
-
Community shows support for family-run bakery
-
Former church employee charged for sex crime
-
Woman dies in collision with tractor trailer
-
Blind kittens in Hampton need fur-ever home
-
Plans to change hotel into student housing
-
Trump Transition: Trade and the Port of VA
-
Petersburg abduction suspect captured
More Stories
-
Virginia transgender bathroom bill dispatched quicklyJan 19, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
-
U.S. Marshals arrest Petersburg abduction suspect in NorfolkJan 19, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
-
HU's Harvey offers opinion about Talladega College's…Jan 19, 2017, 5:19 p.m.