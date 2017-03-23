Close Weather at 4, March 23 13News Now weather at 4 p.m. with Meteorologist Evan Stewart WVEC 5:13 PM. EDT March 23, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Warm Springs Ranch kicks off 9th season Fence debate Little trains, big fun Bringing Ellie home: Mom posts powerful photo More tunnel toll relief on the way? Woman claims a man drugged her Teachers outrage Die in protest Wheel of Fortune fail sets social media on fire More Stories Governor releases plan to ease toll burden Mar 23, 2017, 6:25 a.m. Police: Man smacks, bites, chokes pregnant girlfriend Mar 23, 2017, 11:21 a.m. Warmer weather on the way Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.