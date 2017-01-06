This weekend is bringing Hampton Roads its first big snow of the season.

A coastal storm will develop off the southeast coastline and strengthen by early Friday evening.

See Also: 13News Now's Winter Weather Guide

Snow will develop tonight around or just after midnight. The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall from 4 a.m. through 11 a.m. on Saturday, before very slowly letting up from west to east through Saturday afternoon and early evening.

The exact location of where the heaviest snow bands will set up is still unclear and will be more of a real-time observation once the storm develops and moves in. Looking at model data from the mid levels of the atmosphere, sleet is expected to mix in, especially in Northeast North Carolina and coastal locations as a warm layer develops.

Snow totals could range anywhere from 8 to 12 inches; lighter amounts can be expected to the northwest, while the heavier side of that number in the southeast part of the viewing area.

Stay connected 24/7 via 13News Now

Get the 13News Now App and the 13News Now Weathercaster App free in the Apple store.

13News Now Weather Page

13News Now Facebook Page

13NewsNow on Twitter @13NewsNow

13NewsNow on Instagram

A Twitter List by 13Weather