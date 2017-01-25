Jaclyn Lee joined 13News Now in January 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

An avid explorer, she loves trotting around the globe. In Peru, she reported on protesters striking against the Machu Picchu tourism industry. While in Rwanda, she conducted research on the 1994 genocide and its aftermath. Then she traveled to China where she reported on attempts to preserve minority cultures. Her last stop was in Chile where she investigated the cause of frequent sea lion deaths along the coast.

Within the United States, she has covered stories ranging from eyewitness misidentification within the criminal justice system to the March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. Her storytelling has been recognized nationally, as she received multiple awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) and got First Place in the Hearst Television Awards.

Before moving to Hampton Roads, Jaclyn worked at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She attended the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill on a full ride scholarship and graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

When she’s not reporting, you can find Jaclyn exploring new coffee shops, attempting to cook or planning her next solo-backpacking trip.

You can email Jaclyn as well as follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

Tweets by 13JaclynLee

© 2018 WVEC