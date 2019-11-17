With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, I'm sure everyone is in prime prepping time making lists and buying tons of supplies. Take a break from planning the perfect dinner and watch a classic Thanksgiving movie.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is arguably one of the best movies to watch to put you in the spirit of giving and being thankful.

The beloved Thanksgiving special will air on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Just in time for some pre-Thanksgiving turkey.

After getting into the feel-good spirit of the season, learn a little about the history of Thanksgiving with the Peanuts gang. This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers will air at 8:30 p.m. right after the Thanksgiving special.

Happy watching.

Have a great Thanksgiving and don't forget to spend it with the ones you're thankful for!